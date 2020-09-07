UEFA Nations League Results (Sunday)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Germany were still waiting for their first-ever Nations League win after they gave a tired performance and were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland on Sunday.

Germany’s Thilo Kehrer, left, fights for the ball against Switzerland’s Steven Zuber, right, during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Switzerland and Germany at the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland, 06 September 2020.

EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

Ilkay Gundogan gave Joachim Low’s side the perfect start when he scored a clinical goal in the 14th minute, but Silvan Widmer earned their smaller neighbours a deserved draw with an equaliser just before the hour.

Germany failed to win any of their four games in the inaugural Nations League two years ago and have drawn their opening two games this time around. Switzerland have one point after losing their opener to Ukraine.

Spain forward Ansu Fati became the national team’s youngest ever goalscorer as the 17-year-old inspired Luis Enrique’s side to a resounding 4-0 win at home to Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

Spain captain Sergio Ramos scored the opening goal with a penalty in the third minute after Fati had earned the spot kick and the defender also doubled his side’s advantage by heading home in the 29th minute.

Spain’s defender Sergio Ramos (R) celebrates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and Ukraine held at Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, in Madrid, Spain, 06 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

“I congratulated Ansu, he’s a very young player who gives us that freshness and desire which we need. It’s great to have a new injection of youth and we’re very happy to have players like him,” said Ramos of his teenaged teammate.

“But it’s not just him, it’s all the players that proved themselves today, this is their moment and we hope they reach the top level. Substitute Ferran Torres, 20, struck on the volley in the 84th minute also to get his first goal for his country and round off a victory which took Spain top of League A Group 4 with four points from two games.

Devis Mangia picked up his first point as Malta national coach after seeing his charges hold Latvia to a 1-1 draw at the National Stadium.

Photo – Domenic Aquilina via MFA

After suffering a last-gasp defeat to the Faroes Islands in their opening UEFA Nations League match, Mangia had said that he was curious to see the response of his players against Latvia, arguably the strongest team in the group. (Times of Malta)

From the same group, Faroe Islands secured the lead of the group after beating Andorra 0 – 1. K. Olsen scoring the winning goal, with a clever flick.

Greece resisted late pressure from Kosovo to hold on to a precious away 2 – 1 victory.

They scored their goals early in both halves and did enough to deny a Kosovo side who spurned some promising chances. The result sends Greece top of Group 3 alongside Slovenia on four points, with Kosovo and Moldova behind them on one apiece.

Greek players celebrate after winning the UEFA Nations League, League C, group 3 match, between Kosovo and Greece in Pristina, Kosovo, 06 September 2020. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

In the same group, Slovenia earned their first win of the UEFA Nations League campaign, although they were made to work for it by Moldova, whose performance was creditable despite their failure to muster a shot on target. Bohar’s early goal from close range makes the difference for the hosts.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph reacts at the end of the UEFA Nations League match between Ireland and Finland in Dublin, Ireland, 06 September 2020. EPA-EFE/Lorraine O’Sullivan / POOL

Ireland struggled to create any clear cut chances against the Finns, who had never beaten the hosts, and despite some positive passages never appeared to have enough quality to earn the win. Finland won the match, however the coach of Ireland stressed that the most important match for Ireland is yet to come, referring to the Euro 2020 (now 2021) Playoff against Slovakia.

Results (UEFA.COM)

