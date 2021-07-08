Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings against England following Denmark semi-final

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against England following their Euro 2020 semi-final win against Denmark.

European football’s governing body released a statement that read: “Charges against England:

Use of laser pointer by its supporters – Article 16(2)(d) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)

Disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem – Article 16(2)(g) DR

Lighting of fireworks by its supporters – Article 16(2)(c) DR

“The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course.”

Photo Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel of Denmark (R) in action during the UEFA EURO 2020 semi final between England and Denmark in London, Britain, 07 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Paul Ellis / POOL