UEFA president Ceferin insists Super League project is dead

Aleksander Ceferin does not fear legal action could revive the breakaway Super League previously proposed by a dozen clubs across Europe.

“Whatever the decision of the court is, it changes nothing: the project is dead because no one wants to be involved,” the 54-year-old Ceferin told the Italian Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus continue to pursue the breakaway but the nine other rebel clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool from England, have thrown in the towel – officially at least.

Proceedings on the Super League are expected to be heard at the European Court of Justice in July.

