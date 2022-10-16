Uganda declares three-week lockdown for two districts over Ebola outbreak

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A three-week lockdown has been declared in two districts of Uganda as the country battles an Ebola outbreak.

Bars, nightclubs, places of worship and entertainment venues will be closed in Mubende and neighbouring Kassanda, and a curfew will come into force.

The move is a U-turn for Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, who previously said there was no need for such measures.

This latest outbreak has killed 19 people among 58 recorded cases.

However, the real number of deaths and cases may be higher.

The outbreak began in early September in Mubende, about 80km (50 miles) from the capital Kampala, and has remained the epicentre.

President Museveni had previously ruled out lockdowns, saying Ebola was not an airborne virus so did not require the same measures as Covid-19.

But on Saturday he halted all movement in and out of Mubende and Kassanda districts for 21 days.

Cargo trucks will still be allowed to enter and leave the areas, he said, but all other transport will be stopped.

“These are temporary measures to control the spread of Ebola,” he said in a televised address.

“We should all cooperate with authorities so we bring this outbreak to an end in the shortest possible time.”

The president had already ordered police to arrest anyone suspected of having the virus who refused to isolate.

And he has forbidden traditional healers from trying to handle cases. In previous outbreaks, healers have been associated with hotspots for spread of the virus.

An Ebola awareness sign sits on a table at Bwera General Hospital in Bwera, a border town close to Democratic Republic of the Congo in western Uganda. EPA-EFE/MELANIE ATUREEBE

Read more via BBC

