UK and India agree to deepen ties, including in universities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian leader Narendra Modi agreed in a call on Tuesday to try to deepen cooperation on areas such as education, health, science and defence.

During a virtual meeting that replaced a planned Johnson visit, the two prime ministers agreed a ‘2030 Roadmap’ which will seek to deepen ties, particularly through universities on research areas.

“The agreements we have made today mark the beginning of a new era in the UK-India relationship,” Johnson said in a statement.

via Reuters

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...