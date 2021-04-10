UK Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies following a battle with anorexia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nikki Grahame, who shot to fame in Big Brother in 2006, has died, following a battle with anorexia. A Go Fund Me page announced her death.

“It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April.

“It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age.”

A statement from her representative said: “It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 2021. Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time.”

Huff Post

