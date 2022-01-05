UK government considers scrapping PCR test requirement

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In the UK, millions of people who test positive with lateral flow devices could be told they do not need to take follow-up PCR tests, according to reports.

Sky News is reporting that the change will be announced later on Wednesday.

Anyone who tests positive after using lateral flow tests will still need to isolate for at least seven days, with health minister Gillian Keegan saying people will need to register their positive lateral flow results.

Government sources have described lateral flow tests as “highly effective” and said that testing capacity should be prioritised.

It comes as prime minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that key workers across several industries will be required to take Covid tests every day.

Photo – EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK