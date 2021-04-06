UK Government to allow three 10k races in April with 3,000 participants

Reading Time: < 1 minute

London Marathon Events, the organisation behind the world-famous race, will be hosting a 10k race later this month as part of a pilot project as the UK Government aims to gather scientific data on holding mass participation events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event on April 24 and 25 will be one of the pilots in the Events Research Programme, will take place in Hatfield Park to the north of London.

It will consist of three separate 10-kilometre races, held over the weekend and is being planned in cooperation with the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport (DCMS), with the aim of understanding how mass participation events can go ahead as part of England’s roadmap out of lockdown from June 21.

Organisers have been granted permission to have 3,000 participants to take part while 3,000 spectators for each of the three races may attend.

The organisation is working closely with Public Health England, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Hatfield Park and other key stakeholders to host the event.

All attending the event will be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test before and after the event. There will be no requirement for athletes to be vaccinated.

Anyone testing positive before the event will not be able to attend, with participants having their entry fee refunded if they have.

via LME/Inside the Games

