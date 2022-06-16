UK has no plan to leave ECHR, Raab says

Reading Time: 2 minutes

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) – Britain has no plan to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), but wants the Strasbourg-based court which enforces it to take a more limited view of its powers, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

“Our plans involve staying within the Convention, the European Convention. It is also important the Strasbourg court reflects and stays faithful to its mandate as part of the convention,” he told BBC television.

Raab also added that the Britain’s government cannot give a fixed date for when it will first be able to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Britain’s initial attempt to deport asylum seekers – part of a policy designed to deter dangerous sea crossings of the English Channel – was temporarily thwarted on Tuesday by an injunction from the European Court of Human Rights.

When asked on LBC radio when the first migrants will be deported to Rwanda, Raab said: “I don’t think I can give a precise date.”

“The important thing to understand is that this ongoing legal challenge has been around the injunctions. There is a full hearing due in a few weeks and all the issues can be aired there.”

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by David Milliken, editing by Elizabeth Piper)