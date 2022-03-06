UPDATED: Ukraine health centres have been attacked, WHO chief says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

GENEVA, March 6 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization has confirmed “several” attacks on health care centres in Ukraine and is investigating others, the agency’s chief said on Sunday.

The attacks caused multiple deaths and injuries, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added in a Twitter message.

“Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers breach medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law,” he said.

In his brief post, Tedros did not mention Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers breach medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law," he said, adding the hashtag #NotATarget.

British military intelligence said on Sunday that Russian forces were targeting populated areas in Ukraine but that the strength of resistance was slowing the Russian advance.

“The scale and strength of Ukrainian resistance continue to surprise Russia,” British military intelligence said in an update. Russia “has responded by targeting populated areas in multiple locations, including Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 06 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/xXx8qpSqRp



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

“Russia has previously used similar tactics in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016, employing both air and ground-based munitions,” British military intelligence said.

Russia has repeatedly denied that it is targeting civilian areas.

A photo issued by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs showing the destruction after the Russian invasion of the country.