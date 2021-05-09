Reading Time: < 1 minute

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has been sacked as the party’s chair and national campaign co-ordinator by Keir Starmer in the wake of this week’s disastrous election results.

The Independent reports that the move is the first step in an expected wide-ranging shake-up of Labour’s top team being undertaken by Starmer after he promised changes in response to the “super Thursday” bloodbath.

Ms Rayner had come under criticism from some MPs for her stewardship of the campaign in the largest round of ballots outside a general election for many years.

Her removal threatens to escalate a civil war over the future of the party in the wake of the defeat at Tory hands in Hartlepool and the loss of more than 225 councillors.

Independent (UK)