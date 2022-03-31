UPDATED: Moscow would not refuse Russia-Ukraine meeting, talks must be substantive – RIA

Reading Time: 2 minutes

March 31 (Reuters) – Moscow would not refuse a meeting between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba but any talks between them would need to be substantive, RIA news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier on Thursday that Turkey was working to bring together the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers for further talks after hosting peace negotiations in Istanbul this week. Cavusoglu said the meeting could happen within two weeks.

Russian shelling and missile strikes have continued in Chernihiv despite Russian statements indicating an intended reduction of military activity around the area, British military intelligence said on Thursday.

Russian forces continue to hold positions to the east and west of Kyiv despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. “Heavy fighting will likely take place in the suburbs of the city in coming days.”

Heavy fighting continued in Mariupol, a key objective of Russian forces, the ministry said, adding that Ukrainian forces remain in control of the centre of the city.

Photo – A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service.