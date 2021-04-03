UK millennials to be offered single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine to ‘jab and go’- The Telegraph

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A new single shot Covid-19 vaccine could be available by July and will be mainly used to target young millennials who might not want to wait for three months for a second dose, The Telegraph reports.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said UK medical regulators are now assessing the safety of the Janssen vaccine, which is made by Johnson & Johnson, formally.

It is reported that the government is hoping that the Janssen jab can be deployed among the young adults born around turn of the century as a ‘jab and go’ offering.

