UK ministers warn supermarkets to stockpile food on no-deal Brexit fears

British ministers have warned supermarkets to stockpile food amid possibilities of a no-deal Brexit, with shortages feared as talks with the European Union remain deadlocked, The Sunday Times newspaper reported.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to take control of planning if Britain opts for no deal and will chair an exit operations committee to prepare the response, the newspaper reported.

Ministers have told suppliers of medicines, medical devices and vaccines to stockpile six weeks’ worth at secure locations in the United Kingdom, the report added.

The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported UK cabinet ministers are planning a “multi-billion” pounds bailout package for industries hardest hit by a no-deal Brexit.

The proposals include resilience deals for sheep farmers, fishermen, car manufacturers and chemical suppliers who face trade disruption or being hit with European Union tariffs after Jan. 1, the newspaper said. The package is expected to involve between 8 billion pounds and 10 billion pounds of funding.

Main Photo: A packed shopping trolley at a Tesco’s supermarket in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

