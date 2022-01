Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) – British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Starmer had been due to face Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a question and answer session in parliament later on Wednesday. His deputy, Angela Rayner, will take his place, the spokesperson said.

Starmer previously tested positive for COVID in October.

Photo – British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN