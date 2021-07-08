UK PM Johnson did not break parliament’s code of conduct over holiday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not break parliament’s code of conduct by accepting an offer from a businessman to use his villa in the Caribbean at the turn of last year, the parliament’s committee of standards said on Thursday,

“The committee therefore found that Mr Johnson’s Register entry was accurate and complete, and found no breach by Mr Johnson of paragraph 14 of the Code,” the committee said in a statement.

“The committee stated, however, that it was regrettable that a full account and explanation of the funding arrangements for Mr Johnson’s holiday accommodation only came to light as a result of their own further enquiries rather than at an earlier stage. If greater clarity had been made available to the Commissioner at the first instance this matter could have been cleared up many months ago.”

Photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN