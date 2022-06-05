UK PM Johnson faces growing pressure on leadership

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing increasing pressure to step down over a “partygate” scandal that revealed both he and Downing Street officials broke stringent laws that his government made during the pandemic.

On Friday (June 3), Johnson was greeted with a chorus of boos and jeers as he arrived at a Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

A damning official report published last month detailed a series of illegal parties at Johnson’s Downing Street office during COVID-19 lockdowns, prompting a new wave of calls for the Conservative prime minister to step aside.

More than 25 Conservative lawmakers have called on Johnson to resign, while at least a further six have criticised his conduct but stopped short of saying he should resign.

Should Johnson lose a confidence vote, he would be removed as prime minister and there would be a leadership contest to decide his replacement.

Reuters