UK PM Johnson to hike taxes to pay for social care

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address lawmakers on Tuesday on his plans to fix Britain’s social care system, with many in his own party furious that he wants to pay for it by hiking taxes in a clear breach of his election pledges.

After splurging on the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson is now trying to address Britain’s creaking social care system, whose costs are projected to double as the population ages over the next two decades.

For years, British politicians have been trying to find a way to pay for social care, though successive Labour and Conservative prime ministers have ducked the issue because they feared it would anger voters and their own parties.

Johnson wants to raise the National Insurance (NI) tax paid by around 25 million working people to subsidise care for pensioners, including wealthy retirees, according to British media.

The prime minister will chair a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning and is afterwards expected to address parliament at around 1130 GMT. Johnson, his finance minister Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid will then hold a news conference.

via Reuters