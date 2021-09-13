UK PM Johnson to hold talks with Biden this month – The Times

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will attempt to patch up Britain’s frayed relationship with U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration at a White House meeting between the two leaders this month, The Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources on both sides.

Johnson is expected to hold talks with Biden during a four-day trip to the U.S. for the UN general assembly, which starts in New York on Sept. 21, the report said.

File Photo US President Joe Biden (L) looks at a notebook during his bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) in Carbis Bay, Britain, on 10 June 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting Joe Biden for the first time ahead of the Group of Seven summit that the UK is hosting. EPA-EFE/Hollie Adams / POOL