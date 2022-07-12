UK PM Johnson’s replacement to be announced on Sept 5 – Conservative party

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Conservative Party will announce the replacement for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sept. 5 following a vote among party members under rules agreed by the party’s officials on Monday.

The Conservative Party said the postal ballot of party members would be a choice between two candidates to be selected under an expedited process to whittle down the field from the 11 candidates who have declared so far.

Sajid Javid, a contender to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister, said on Monday he would cut a slew of taxes and hold an emergency budget to increase help for households hit by the rising cost of living if he was chosen as leader.

Javid, a former finance minister and health minister, is one of several candidates to be Conservative Party leader promising tax cuts. He said he would bring forward an income tax cut, halt a corporation tax rise, and scrap an increase in social security contibutions.

He would also cut fuel duty by 10 pence a litre and launch a new 5 billion pound package to reduce energy bills.

“It is vital that we do more to support families dealing with the spike in inflation,” Javid said in a policy document.

“These are one off costs to be announced in an Emergency Budget which … will have minimal impact on fiscal headroom in 2024/25.”

Javid quit the government last Tuesday, the first senior minister to resign over Johnson’s handling of a string of scandals, triggering the eventual implosion of the government.

via Reuters