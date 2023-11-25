UK PM Sunak’s tax cuts yield polling boost – Times/YouGov

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, (Reuters) – Support for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party has risen by four percentage points following the announcement of tax cuts and financial support this week, the Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing polling by YouGov.

On Wednesday, finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced tax cuts for workers before an expected 2024 election and gave businesses permanent investment incentives in an attempt to speed up an economy that looks stuck in a rut.

The YouGov polling, carried out after the budget changes, showed support for the Conservatives had risen to 25% compared to 21% a week ago.

But the poll rise still leaves the Conservatives trailing the opposition Labour Party by 19 percentage points. Only 18 percent of people said they thought the budget measures would make them and their families better off.

The poll showed an increase in the minimum wage and decisions to increase welfare and pensions in line with previous promises – rather than limit the rises as some had expected – were all popular with a majority of voters. A reduction in National Insurance tax was backed by 61% of respondents.

