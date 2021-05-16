Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain is drawing up plans to axe swathes of pre-Brexit financial rules after giving up hope that Brussels will grant the City widespread access to the Single Market, The Sunday Telegraph revealed.

The Treasury has begun scrutinising the whole suite of finance regulations which were kept in British law after our departure from the European Union, with a view to weeding out cumbersome red tape and enhancing London’s role as a global trading hub.

It comes amid growing acceptance in the Government that Brussels is not prepared to offer market access to enough UK financial industries to make sticking closely to its regulations worthwhile.

The European Commission has demanded details of Britain’s plans to diverge from EU rules before it considers granting access through a system called equivalence, which can be unilaterally withdrawn with as little as 30 days notice in some cases.

Photo: A general view of Canary Wharf, London’s financial district in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

