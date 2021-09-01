UK records 207 new COVID-19 deaths, highest since March

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) – Britain on Wednesday recorded 207 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, marking the highest toll since March 9, likely reflecting delays in reporting deaths during the August bank holiday weekend.

The government data also showed 35,693 new cases, compared with 32,181 on Tuesday.

Sky News reports that according to the latest data, 842 COVID patients were admitted to hospital on 28 August and there were 6,484 admissions in the last seven days, a 4.6% rise on the previous week.

Since the pandemic began, 132,742 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive COVID test, and there have been 6,825,074 lab-confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Reuters / BBC

Photo People enter a Covid-19 vaccination centre in London, Britain, 06 August 2021. England’s R number – the index for the reproduction rate of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus among people – has fallen from between 1.1 and 1.4 to netwee 0.8 and 1.1 compared to the previous week, official data has shown. The UK government is continuing with its drive to get young people vaccinated across the country. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN