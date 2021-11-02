UK records 40,077 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths on Monday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The United Kingdom recorded 40,077 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 40 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within 28 days, government data showed.

That compares with 38,009 coronavirus cases and 74 deaths a day earlier.

More than 247.02 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,236,763​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

via Reuters