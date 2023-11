Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) – Britain’s antitrust regulator said on Wednesday some branded grocery suppliers had pushed up prices by more than their costs increased, but in most cases, shoppers could find cheaper alternatives.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) also said it would examine further whether ineffective competition in the baby formula market could be leading to parents paying higher prices and would launch a review of loyalty scheme pricing by supermarkets.

