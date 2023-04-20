UK rents less affordable than in 2019, ONS says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) – Britons renting housing spent an average of 26.8% of their income on rent in March, up from 26.6% a year earlier and 25.0% in March 2019, according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday.

The ONS published the data, produced by housing data company Dataloft, as part of its weekly set of experimental economic figures.

Separate figures showed that broader business conditions remained challenging but had improved slightly from earlier in 2023, the ONS said.

