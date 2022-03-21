Russian cruise missiles hit military facility in Ukraine’s Rivne region, UK says bulk of Russian forces more than 25 kms from centre of Kyiv

Reading Time: < 1 minute

March 21 (Reuters) – Russian air forces hit a Ukrainian army military facility in Rivne Region with cruise missiles, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Monday.

“High-precision air-launched cruise missiles have struck a training centre for foreign mercenaries and Ukrainian nationalist formations,” Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Russian forces advancing on Kyiv from the north-east have stalled and the bulk of its forces remain more than 25 kilometres from the centre of the city, British military intelligence said on Monday.

“Heavy fighting continues north of Kyiv,” the Ministry of Defence said. “Forces advancing from the direction of Hostomel to the north-west have been repulsed by fierce Ukrainian resistance.”

There is an ammonia leak at a chemicals plant in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy besieged by Russian troops, Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said on Monday.

Zhyvytskyy did not say what had caused the leak reported at 04:30 local time (02:30 GMT) at the Sumykhimprom plant. He said the area within a five-kilometre radius around the plant was hazardous.