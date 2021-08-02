UK says ‘highly likely’ Iran attacked tanker off Oman

Reading Time: 2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Sunday said it believed Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum product tanker off the coast of Oman on July 29 that killed a Briton and a Romanian, and said it was working with partners on a “concerted response”.

“The UK condemns the unlawful and callous attack committed on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman, which killed a British and a Romanian National,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

“We believe this attack was deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran.”

He said British assessments had concluded it was “highly likely” that Iran attacked the tanker using one or more drones.

“The UK is working with our international partners on a concerted response to this unacceptable attack,” he said.

Photo (July 30, 2021) – Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 board an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in response to a call for assistance from a vessel in distress in the Arabian Sea, July 30. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)