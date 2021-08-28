UK says its final military flight has left Kabul

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) – Britain’s final flight carrying military personnel out of Afghanistan has left Kabul airport, the country’s Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

This action ends Britain’s 20-year campaign in Afghanistan.

Sky News also reports how Operation Pitting has now ended, with the UK evacuating 15,000 people from Kabul in a fortnight – including 5,000 British nationals and more than 8,000 Afghans who worked for the UK, and their families, as well as many highly vulnerable people.

Among those fleeing were approximately 2,200 children, who have now been lifted to safety – the youngest of whom was just one day old.

It has been the UK’s largest military evacuation since the Second World War.

Sky News / Reuters

Photos Handout pictures provided by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows UK military personnel onboard a A400M aircraft departing Kabul, Afghanistan, 28 August 2021, as part of Operation PITTING. Eligible Afghans are also being evacuated to the UK via the UAE under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Program (ARAP). Some will land and be processed at RAF Brize Norton (BZZ). EPA-EFE/JONATHAN GIFFORD / BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE / MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT