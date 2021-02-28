UK says more than 20 million people have received COVID-19 shot

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) – More than 20 million people across the United Kingdom have now received a COVID-19 shot, Britain’s health minister, Matt Hancock, said on Sunday.

“A magnificent achievement for the country,” Hancock said on Twitter. “The vaccine is our route out. When you get the call, get the jab!”

Britain has rolled out Europe’s fastest COVID-19 vaccination programme, raising the prospect of a lifting of its current lockdown restrictions between now and the end of June. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by David Clarke)

