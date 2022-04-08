UK says support given to Ukraine will change if Russia switches tactics

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) – Britain’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday the support given to Ukraine in its defence against a Russian invasion will change if tactics used by Moscow in the war were to change.

“If the tactics of the Russians change, what we give them (Ukraine) will change as well,” Wallace told reporters during a visit to Romania.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was appalled by a reported Russian attack on a train station in Ukraine.

“The targeting of civilians is a war crime. We will hold Russia and Putin to account,” she said on Twitter.

At least 39 people were killed and 87 wounded in a Russian rocket strike on a railway station packed with evacuees in east Ukraine on Friday, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said, updating an earlier estimate of 30 killed.

In an online post, he said many of the wounded were in a serious condition.