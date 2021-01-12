Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Ok, I Agree
News

UK says Twitter entitled to ban Trump, but social media firms must be accountable

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) – Social media firms are entitled to make their own decisions about content moderation but must be accountable, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday when asked about Donald Trump’s suspension from Twitter.

“Social media companies are entitled to make their own moderation decisions,” the spokesman said.

“Social media companies must be held accountable for the consistent, transparent, and effective enforcement of their terms and conditions.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Costas Pitas)
%d bloggers like this: