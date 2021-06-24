UK stars call on government to act over post-Brexit touring

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Stars including Radiohead, Biffy Clyro and Ghostpoet are urging the government to make touring Europe easier, to prevent “the collapse of the industry”.

Post-Brexit restrictions mean UK artists will face red tape and fees for visas to play in some EU countries.

More than 200 artists have joined the #LetTheMusicMove campaign – which says artists at every level are considering whether to book tour dates in the EU.

They say the restrictions “threaten the future success of British music”.

The campaign’s organiser, the Featured Artists’ Coalition, says that, in 2019, UK artists played almost four times as many shows in the EU than they did in North America.

It is asking for the government to deliver “transitional support package” to cover new and additional costs of touring, measures to overcome restrictions on transporting instruments and stage equipment, and a promise that EU artists will have reciprocal freedoms.

