UK supermarket heads warn Northern Ireland food shortages set to worsen due to post-Brexit arrangements – FT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Financial Times – “The UK’s largest supermarkets have warned the government of “significant disruption to food supplies” to Northern Ireland because of “unworkable” post-Brexit border arrangements. Many supermarkets in the region have already been hit by rows of empty shelves because of the new border regime.

But in a letter to cabinet secretary Michael Gove, chief executives of companies including Sainsbury’s, Marks and Spencer and Tesco UK warned that shortages would worsen when a Brexit grace period, which has exempted retailers from some arduous red tape, ends on March 31.”

Full Story

Like this: Like Loading...