UK to ban American XL bully dogs by the end of the year

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday American XL bully dogs would be banned by the end of the year, saying the animals were responsible for a series of serious attacks.

XL bully dogs have a stocky, muscular appearance and a heavier bone structure than pit bulls.

It’s clear the American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities.



I’ve ordered urgent work to define and ban this breed so we can end these violent attacks and keep people safe. pic.twitter.com/Qlxwme2UPQ — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 15, 2023

Announcing the move, Sunak said he “shares the nation’s horror” regarding recent dog attacks. Sunak said a man was killed on Thursday in a dog attack in central England which involved a suspected XL bully dog.

“It’s clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on,” Sunak said in a video message. “I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public.”

