UK ‘unlikely to see catastrophic winter wave’ of Covid-19 that requires Christmas lockdown

The UK is “unlikely” to experience a “catastrophic winter wave” of COVID cases that would require a Christmas lockdown similar to last year, a government adviser has said.

Professor Neil Ferguson, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Committee on Emergencies (SAGE), said that the UK is in “quite a different situation” to some European countries reintroducing measures.

“I think it is unlikely we will get anything close to what we had last year, that catastrophic winter wave,” Mr Ferguson told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme.

“We can’t be complacent, but at the moment I don’t think we’ll be in a situation the Netherlands is coming into where they really do need to get on top of rising case numbers using social distancing.”

The Imperial College London epidemiologist said that the booster jab rollout and high infection rates earlier this year mean the UK could have higher levels of COVID-19 immunity than elsewhere.

