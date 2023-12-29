UK vinyl sales at highest level since 1990

Reading Time: 2 minutes

More vinyl LPs were bought this year than at any time since 1990 and are growing at their fastest rate this decade.

With just a few more days to go to year-end, the vinyl market has increased by nearly 12%, rising for the 16th year in a row, according to analysis of Official Charts data by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

Over a quarter of a million vinyl albums were sold in the week before Christmas, the highest sales for the format this century.

Continuing her domination of the music industry and pop culture as a whole, Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was the best-selling vinyl album, and the 33-year-old star took two more slots in the top ten with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and Midnights.

The Rolling Stones took second place with Hackney Diamonds, their first album of original songs in 18 years.

Ed Sheeran, Lana Del Rey, and Blur also made the top ten, which featured seven new releases.

British artists featured heavily in the 100 most-purchased vinyl LPs of 2023, accounting for more than 40% of the sales.

And it’s not just vinyl enjoying a resurgence – nearly 11 million CDs – which remain important commercially and to Official Charts success – were sold across the year (its smallest annual decline in nearly a decade).

Take That’s This Life was the year’s top CD, having sold more than 100,000 copies in its first week of release in November.

Meanwhile sales of cassettes topped 100,000 for the fourth consecutive year.

Read more via Sky News

