Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukraine’s armed forces say Russia has lost around 17,300 troops during the invasion, as of today.

In its regular update of Russian losses, Ukraine adds more than 600 tanks, 75 fuel tanks, 131 helicopters and 1,700 armoured personnel carriers have been destroyed.

The numbers here from the Kyiv Independent come from a similar tweet by Ukraine’s defence ministry.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of March 30, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/f0IHYWTll6 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 30, 2022

Photo courtesy of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine