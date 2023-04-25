Ukraine confirms it will play on in Euro 2024 qualifiers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukraine will continue playing Euro 2024 qualifying matches despite a government ban on Ukrainian national teams taking part in competitions involving athletes from Russia and Belarus, the country said on Monday.

Kyiv imposed the ban, which covers Olympic, non-Olympic and Paralympic events, over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and the use of neighbouring Belarus as a staging post for the invasion.

Andriy Pavelko, head of the Ukrainian Football Association, published a letter on Facebook in which the sports ministry outlined a decision to let Ukraine play on in the Euro 2024 qualifiers even though Belarus is also taking part.

🇸🇰 Ukraine's first Euro 2024 qualifiers home match against Malta will take place in the Slovakian city of Trnava!



🏟The Ukraine – Malta encounter🇺🇦🇲🇹, scheduled for June 19, is set to be played at the Anton Malatinský Stadium. pic.twitter.com/hxor0Bq2rf — Ukrainian Association of Football (@uafukraine) April 20, 2023

“The national team of Ukraine will continue official performances in qualifying for the 2024 European Championship,” he wrote on Facebook.Ukraine’s qualifying Group C includes England, Italy, North Macedonia and Malta. Belarus is in Group I with Israel, Andorra, Kosovo, Romania and Switzerland.They lost their opening game 2-0 away to England, who lead the group with six points after two matches. Ukraine’s second game is away to North Macedonia on June 16.

