Ukraine issues postage stamp with a reproduction of a Banksy mural

Ukraine has issued a postage stamp with a reproduction of a Banksy mural, of a boy defeating a grown man in judo, to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

It was painted by the British street artist on a demolished wall in the town of Borodianka, north-west of Kyiv, where many buildings were reduced to rubble by Russian aircraft at the start of the invasion.

The image draws inspiration from the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, known to be a black belt in judo, and depicts a young judoka representing Ukraine knocking down a grown man.

The phrase “Get lost Putin” has been added to the lower left part of the new stamp.

Residents of the capital flocked to buy the new stamps from Kyiv’s main post office.

People watch a mural depicting child overthrowing a man in judo clothes, in a style resembling the works of British street artist Banksy, at a wall of a building that was destroyed during shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

