Ukraine strikes fuel depot in Russia’s Belgorod

Reading Time: 6 minutes

April 1 (Reuters) – Two of Ukraine’s military helicopters struck a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod on Friday, a Russian official has said, making the first accusation of a Ukrainian air strike on Russian soil since Moscow invaded its neighbour in late February.

Video images of the purported attack posted online showed what looked like several missiles being fired from low altitude, followed by an explosion. Reuters has not yet been able to verify the images.

An oil depot is on fire in #Belgorod, #Russia.



"The emergency services went to the place of fire, measures are being taken to eliminate it", said Gladkov, the governor of the region in his Telegram channel. pic.twitter.com/ey7rC5ChSz — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 1, 2022

The helicopters struck the facility after crossing the border at low altitude, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on messaging app Telegram.

The resulting blaze injured two workers, Gladkov added, while some areas were being evacuated in the city near the Ukrainian border.

However, Russian oil firm Rosneft , which owns the fuel depot, said in a separate statement that no one was hurt in the fire, though it gave no information on the cause.

Ukraine’s defence ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

An ammunition depot near Belgorod caught fire on Wednesday, causing a series of blasts. At the time, Gladkov said authorities were waiting for the Russian defence ministry to establish its cause.

Moscow calls its action in Ukraine “a special military operation”.

Insane. The fire at the oil facility in Belgorod was reportedly a result of an attack by two Ukrainian helicopters apparently firing S-8 rockets. https://t.co/kx5wDfJ88C pic.twitter.com/HhHkirNJWk — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 1, 2022

European buyers of Russian gas faced a deadline to start paying in roubles on Friday, while negotiations aimed at ending the five-week war were set to resume even as Ukraine braced for further attacks in the south and east.

Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour has killed thousands, sent millions fleeing and galvanised the United States and allies around the world to impose punishing penalties on Russian government entities, businesses and oligarchs.

#Ukraine The powerful sign of the strength of these people who are able to create beauty amid war pic.twitter.com/gHQnLogDu8 — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) March 31, 2022

Russia will respond to European Union sanctions, the RIA news agency quoted a senior foreign ministry official on Friday.

“The actions of the EU will not remain unanswered … the irresponsible sanctions by Brussels are already negatively affecting the daily lives of ordinary Europeans,” Nikolai Kobrinets told the news agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin played one of his biggest cards on Thursday, demanding European energy buyers start paying in roubles from Friday or have existing contracts halted.

On my way to Kyiv 🇺🇦



На шляху до Києва 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/8fz43BkapJ — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) March 31, 2022

European governments rejected Putin’s energy ultimatum, with the continent’s biggest recipient of Russian gas, Germany, calling it “blackmail”.

The energy showdown has huge ramifications for Europe as U.S. officials circle the globe to keep pressure on Putin to stop an invasion that has uprooted a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people.

‘BATTLES AHEAD’

Putin sent troops on Feb. 24 for what he calls a “special military operation” to demilitarise Ukraine. Western countries say Putin’s real aim was to topple Ukraine’s government.

At talks this week, Moscow said it would reduce offensives near the capital Kyiv and in the north as a goodwill gesture and focus on “liberating” the southeastern Donbas region.

Kyiv and its allies say Russia is instead trying to regroup after taking losses from a Ukrainian counter-offensive that has recaptured suburbs of the capital plus strategic areas in the northeast and southwest.

A Ukrainian soldier poses for photos next to a destroyed Russian helicopter, with the letter ‘Z’, the Russian invasion symbol, in the recaptured by the Ukrainian army Mala Rohan village, near Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine,. Mala Rohan and the area around had recently been recaptured by the Ukrainian army from Russian forces. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

In a late night address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of “battles ahead” in Donbas and the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.

“We still need to go down a very difficult path to get everything we want,” Zelenskiy said.

Peace negotiations are set to resume by video conference on Friday. Seeking to bolster its position, Moscow is redeploying forces from Russian-backed breakaway regions in Georgia to Ukraine, Britain’s defence ministry wrote on Twitter.

The reinforcements indicated Russia had sustained unexpected losses, it said.

U.S. and European officials say Putin has been misled by generals about his military’s dire performance.

Ukrainian authorities were hoping to evacuate more residents from Mariupol after Russia agreed to open a humanitarian corridor on Friday, but several previous deals have collapsed amid mutual recriminations.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 45 buses sent to evacuate people from Mariupol had been stopped on Thursday by Russian forces outside Berdyansk, about 75 km to the west.

The scale of the destruction of residential buildings in #Mariupol. pic.twitter.com/9GbLqgROP6 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 31, 2022

“Tomorrow we will continue trying to push through a humanitarian corridor to Mariupol so as not to leave our people on their own,” she said in an online post.

In a Facebook post, the general staff said Ukrainian forces were still holding Mariupol, a gateway to the Black Sea which links a strategic corridor between Donbas and the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula.

The mayor’s office estimates 5,000 people have died.

Tens of thousands have been trapped for weeks with scant food, water and other supplies in the city that was once home to 400,000 people but has been pulverised by bombardment.

Elsewhere, there was evidence of Ukraine’s successful counter-attack in Trostyanets, an eastern town. Burned-out Russian tanks and abandoned ammunition littered muddy roads.

ENERGY CRISIS?

Mariupol has become a mass grave as residents bury their neighbours and family members near the buildings where they once lived https://t.co/MTkXpHqFtk pic.twitter.com/zCQhSmBb7l — Reuters (@Reuters) April 1, 2022

With the war exacerbating global fuel prices, President Joe Biden on Thursday launched the largest release ever from the U.S. oil reserve and challenged oil giants to drill more.

“This is a moment of consequence and peril for the world,” Biden said as he announced a release of 180 million barrels starting in May. But that amount fails to cover a U.S. loss of Russian oil, which Biden banned this month.

“We spent 30 days in the basement with small children. The children are shaking, even still,” said a woman named Larisa.

The war also threatens to disrupt global food supplies, with a U.S. government official sharing images of what they said was damage to grain storage facilities in Ukraine, the world’s fourth largest gain exporter last season.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Michael Perry)