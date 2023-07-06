Ukraine plans to move to professional army after war ends – PM

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukraine plans to abandon conscription and move to a professional army after the war with Russia to bring Kyiv closer to NATO standards, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday.

After a meeting with top defence and security officials at which reforms known as “the Ukrainian shield” were discussed, Shmyhal said the government would also continue to focus on supporting a further increase in domestic weapons production.

“The primary task is to complete the transition of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine to NATO standards. In all aspects: from equipment and weapons to planning and analysis,” Shmyhal said on the Telegram messaging app.

“After the end of the war, Ukraine will abandon the draft as it existed before the war. The foundation of our defence will be a professional army.”

Ukraine wants to join NATO and hopes to receive a clear signal on its membership prospects when the military alliance holds a summit in Lithuania next week.

Shmyhal said Ukraine would also create combat-capable reserve pools to complement the army, with all people who qualify to join the reserves undergoing regular training.

via Reuters

