Ukraine PM invites Pope to visit, discussed peace formula at Vatican talks

ROME, April 27 (Reuters) – Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday he had invited Pope Francis to visit Ukraine and that he had discussed Kyiv’s formula for peace after Russia’s invasion during talks at the Vatican.

Shmyhal also told a news conference in Italy that a phone call between the leaders of China and Ukraine on Wednesday had been very productive and could prove a very positive beginning for future relations.

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (C-L) and Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (C-R) exchanging gifts during a meeting, Vatican City, 27 April 2023. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT

