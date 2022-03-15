Ukraine-Russia talks have restarted, Ukrainian negotiator says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kyiv and Moscow resumed talks on the war in Ukraine on Tuesday after a pause on Monday, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said.

“Consultations on the main negotiation platform renewed. General regulation matters, ceasefire, withdrawal of troops from the territory of the country,” he wrote on Twitter.

Moscow’s position – at least rhetorically — has appeared to soften in recent days, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying the war could stop “in a moment” if Kyiv agreed to a list of demands that has appeared to narrow since the start of the war.

The focus has switched to neutrality for Ukraine and the status of Russian-occupied regions, while the Russian foreign ministry said it was not seeking to overthrow the Kyiv government.

via Reuters