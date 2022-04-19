Ukraine says civilians killed in Lviv, new Russia push seen in east

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ukraine said a Russian missile attack killed seven people in Lviv on Monday, the first civilian victims in the western city, and reported signs that Russia had started its anticipated new offensive in the east.

Maksym Kozytskyy, the governor of Lviv which lies 60 km (40 miles) from the Polish border, said preliminary reports suggested there were four strikes, three on warehouses that were not in use by the military and another on a car service station.

“It was a barbaric strike at a service station, it’s a completely civilian facility,” he told a news conference.

Andriy Sadoviy, mayor of Lviv, said the youngest victim among the dead was aged 30. The blast also wounded 11 and shattered windows of a hotel housing Ukrainians evacuated from elsewhere in the country, he added.

“Seven peaceful people had plans for life, but today their life stopped,” the mayor said.

Driven back by Ukrainian resistance in the north, Moscow has refocused its ground offensive in the two eastern provinces known as the Donbas, while launching long-distance strikes at other targets, including the capital, Kyiv.

Ukraine’s armed forces command said it believed that Russia had started a new push for control of the east, increasing the intensity of attacks.

“This morning, along almost the entire front line of Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, the occupiers attempted to break through our defences,” Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in televised comments.

“They began their attempt to start the active phase this morning,” he said.

The regional governor of Kharkiv said that authorities were continuing the evacuation of people from two areas where they expect fighting to take place.

A man and a woman were killed in Kharkiv on Monday when shells hit a playground near a residential building, the prosecutor’s office said in a post on Telegram messaging service.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls dangerous nationalists. It rejects what Ukraine says is evidence of atrocities, saying Ukraine has staged them to undermine peace talks.

Western capitals and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.

