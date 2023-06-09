Ukraine says it downs four cruise missiles, 10 attack drones during Russian air strike

Reading Time: 2 minutes

KYIV, June 9 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s military shot down four cruise missiles and 10 attack drones during a Russian air strike overnight, the air force said in a statement early on Friday.

It said Russian forces had launched 16 drones and six cruise missiles during the attack, and that two other cruise missiles had struck a civilian object in central Ukraine during an earlier attack on Thursday evening.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on Thursday hailed what he described as “results” in heavy fighting in Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

“There is very heavy fighting in Donetsk region,” Zelenskiy said in his daily video message, delivered in a train after visiting areas affected by the breach of the Kakhovka power dam.

“But there are results and I am grateful to those who achieved these results. Well done in Bakhmut. Step by step,” he said.

Zelenskiy referred to other areas where fighting is going on, but said he would provide no details. Pictures posted on his Telegram account showed him meeting some of the country’s top generals in the field.

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows the flooded town of Krynky following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka Dam the previous day, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first