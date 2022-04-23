Ukraine says shelling of eastern Luhansk’s cities intensifying, Russia says it shot down Ukrainian fighter jet

Reading Time: < 1 minute

All the Ukrainian-controlled cities in the eastern region of Luhansk were constantly being shelled by Russian forces on Saturday and the barrage was intensifying, the region’s governor Serhiy Haidai said on television.

He said Ukrainian forces were leaving some settlements there in order to regroup, but that the move did not amount to a critical setback. Russia denies targeting civilian areas.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday that its forces had shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 fighter jet and destroyed three MI-8 helicopters at an airfield in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine regarding the Russian claims.

Photo – A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service.