Ukraine swept Cyprus in their last match to prepare for the Eurocup (4-0). Shevchenko’s men were far superior to their rival and more from 36 ‘, minute in which the visitors were left with one less player due to an expulsion from Panayiotou. Yarmolenko (2), Zinchenko and Yaremchuk scored in a match in which Marlos shone with his own light, who entered the second half and scored two assists.

The Ukrainian team sported their new national team shirt emblazoned with a map ofUkraine that includes Crimea, in a move Russian officials called a provocation.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Moscow considers the peninsula part of Russia but it is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s new kit was unveiled on Sunday, days before the European Championship kicks off, on the Facebook page of the head of the Football Association of Ukraine, Andriy Pavelko.

The front of the yellow jersey shows the borders of Ukraine in white. A slogan at the top of the back reads “Glory to Ukraine!”. Inside the shirt is a slogan that declares “Glory to the heroes!”

Both phrases are used in Ukraine as an official military greeting.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine’s choice of uniform was the prerogative of the tournament organisers.

Asked whether the Ukrainian kit could fuel trouble if Ukraine and Russia play each other in the tournament’s knock-out stage, Peskov said: “Sport is sport, and we need to be above the incitement of hatred between Russians and Ukrainians.”

Sportsfinding.com / Reuters