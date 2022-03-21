Ukraine’s Odesa accuses Russia of attacking city outskirts for the first time

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LVIV, Ukraine, March 21 (Reuters) – Authorities in Odesa accused Russian forces of carrying out a strike on residential buildings in the outskirts of the Ukrainian city early on Monday, the first such attack on the Black Sea port city.

The city council said there were no casualties although the strike caused a fire. “These are residential buildings where peaceful people live,” Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov was quoted as saying. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Photo – Screenshot from video issued by Russian Ministry of Defense