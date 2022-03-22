Ukraine’s president says he will not accept Russian ultimatums to end war

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday Ukraine would never bow to ultimatums from Russia and cities such as Kyiv, Mariupol or Kharkiv would not accept Russian occupation.

“We have an ultimatum with points in it. ‘Follow it and then we will end the war’,” Zelenskiy said in an interview published by Ukrainian public broadcasting company Suspilne. “Ukraine cannot fulfill the ultimatum.”

Meanwhile, Russia said on Monday it had struck a Kyiv shopping centre with high-precision long-range weapons because it was being used as a rocket store and reloading station by Ukrainian forces.

The Kyiv shopping centre was attacked late on Sunday, killing at least eight people, wrecking nearby buildings and leaving smoking piles of rubble and the twisted wreckage of burned-out cars spread over several hundred metres.

via REuters